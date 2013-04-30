An Analysis: Global Atherectomy Market and Thrombectomy Devices Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Global Atherectomy Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 11.48 percent and the Global Thrombectomy Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing incidence of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Disease worldwide.



The Global Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices market has also been witnessing an increase in patent grants and US FDA approvals. However, the adverse effects of atherectomy and thrombectomy devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating the Global Atherectomy Devices market are Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Covidien plc, and Spectranetics Corp.



The key vendors dominating the Global Thrombectomy Devices market are Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Covidien plc, Getinge AB, Spectranetics Corp., Straub Medical AG, and Vascular Solutions Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are 3M Co., American Heart Association Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Cook Medical Inc., ev3 Inc., Heartware International Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Smith & Nephew plc, Sorin Group USA Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Terumo Medical Corp., Ventracor Ltd., Uscom Ltd., and Zoll Medical Corp.



