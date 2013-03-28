An Analysis of Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market (FOS, GOS, MOS, Inulin) for Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements & Animal Feed 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Research methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global prebiotics market, 2010 – 2018 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Prebiotics Market By Ingredients

Chapter 6 Prebiotics Market By Geography



This research study analyzes the prebiotics market from a global perspective, understanding market dynamics, segmenting the market on regional and application levels while providing estimates and forecasts for each. The report strives to provide a holistic picture of supply and demand characteristics of prebiotic ingredients by providing historical data from 2009 and a forecast of market numbers until 2018 along with analysis of revenues and volumes.



The prebiotics market by ingredients is dominated by naturally derived ingredients such as fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), inulin, mannan oligosaccharides (MOS), and others. Synthetically derived ingredients are as yet few in number and they are generally termed as galacto oligosaccharides (GOS). These ingredients are incorporated into food and dietary supplements that are then consumed by human beings and animals, thus helping to enhance their gut health. These markets have been segmented based on volumes and revenues and have been analyzed for market stability and growth.



Major application sectors include food and beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed. Dairy products, cereals, baked food, fermented meat, dry food and other such market segments have been analyzed in the food and beverages application segment. Dietary supplements have found popularity only in the past ten years or so and are subdivided into food supplements, nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients and infant formulae. Animal feed has not yet been fully developed and explored and hence the main focus of manufacturers in animal feed is in research and development of sustainable products. Prebiotic ingredient demand for animal feed is expected to reach USD 429.3 million in 2018.



The prebiotics market by geography covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) and analyses them on the basis of volume and revenue. These regions have in turn been segmented on the basis of ingredients and application and a detailed analysis of these sub-segments has been included centered around both volume and revenue from 2010 and forecast until 2018.



The report also aims to provide a detailed analysis of market revenue shares of companies such as Abbott Laboratories, BENEO-Orafti SA, Bright Food (Group) Corporation Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., FrieslandCampina Domo, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Parmalat S.p.A., Roquette Freres, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Honsha Co.



The report includes a detailed value chain of the prebiotics market along with a Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify the pros and cons of/for all the upstream and downstream segments thus enabling a strategy-making process for buyers of prebiotic ingredients, suppliers of raw materials, substitutes, and potential new entrants into the market based on possibility of forward or backward integration into the various business segments. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the prebiotics market as below:



Prebiotics by ingredients:

Fructo-Oligosaccharides

Inulin

Galacto-Oligosaccharides

Mannan-Oligosaccharides

Others



Prebiotic market by application:

Food and beverages

Dairy products

Cereals

Detail3

Baked food

Fermented meat products

Dry foods

Others

Dietary supplements

Food supplements

Nutritional supplements

Specialty nutrients

Infant formula

Animal feed



In addition, the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the ingredient and application sub-segments with respect to the following geographical markets:



Prebiotic market, by geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



