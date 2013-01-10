An Answer to One's Spiritual Quest - Hope and Healing at the Mute Swan

Chagrin Falls, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Debra Classen – an artist and retreat conference presenter, directs The Mute Swan Ministry which is the result of a spiritual quest for hope and healing in life.



“I want to help people discover the sacred in ordinary events, even times of trial and loss. God is always present, consoling, healing, and encouraging us through the call of beauty.”

-Debra



Achieving what she said by providing great articles, blogs and art on The Mute Swan, Debra has found a way to encourage and inspire everybody by the blessings and graces of people along the way who have shared the beauty within their lives, the goodness of God, and the light of truth.



The Mute Swan has organized many retreats and workshops and offer great services in various fields. They have projects that never cease to exist – Hope and Healing, Beautiful Baby, Prison Family Outreach, Prayer Ministry and Educational/Artistic Outreach.



Apart from offering these services, the mute swan also has an online store wherein one could shop for Thomas Merton related articles like – Thomas Merton books, gifts and art. Also, one can browse through Thomas Merton prayer and quotes on their website.



About The Mute Swan

The Mute Swan has been delivering peace and hope for a long time now and they seem to have had a good hand at it. It has various products, articles, prayers, gifts that one could use to achieve hope and healing. Experience and be a part of God’s beauty in the world through their ministry outreach programs, offering hope and healing; prayer cards and spiritual gift baskets to cancer patients, letters for prisoners to mail home to family, baby baskets for single mothers with newborn babies, and educational and creative endeavors to touch lives.



