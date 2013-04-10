An Antidote to Reality? U.S. Author Combats Bleak Global News with Bestselling Literary Battles Between Good and Evil

Gilbert, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Unlike real life, where the ‘bad guys’ often have an upper hand in conflict, Deena Remiel’s innovative brand of fiction is proof that good always wins. With three popular series gripping audiences around the world, many turn to Remiel’s words as a literary answer to the global conflict that dampens the spirits of the planet on a daily basis.



With each series boasting an admirable cast of characters who never give up their fight or faith, Remiel’s unusual yet seamless fusion of fantasy, paranormal and romantic fiction stands unique within the literary marketplace.



Her three series to-date are simply compelling.



The Brethren Series (three books published by Decadent Publishing): Nine angels, often regarded as superheroes, have manifested on earth to protect us from Evil’s clutches; assimilating into human culture so nobody knows they walk among us. Each story in the series focuses on a different angel, his complicated life, and the woman who complicates it even more. And in each novel, we see how the Brethren team works together to quash Evil's influence.



The Book Waitress Series (three books published under the author’s own label): Meet a socially-awkward, young librarian whose near-death experience brings an unexpected encounter with Satan. Join her in the battle to close Hell’s portal and send its beasts back home. This series pay homage to the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Charmed TV shows she watched and loved.



Love Among the Ruins (currently in development): Immerse yourself in a short story series of paranormal romances that spans the globe, with settings in mysterious and mythological places. The thrust of this series is the belief in the impossible.



As the author explains, her narratives provide a direct escape from life’s real battles.



“What attracts me to write about the battle between Good and Evil is hope and faith. My stories can reach the lowest and scariest of depths for my characters, where their fortitude and faith in themselves is tested, and yet, they never give up the fight. Good always wins and reigns sovereign over the world,” says Remiel.



Continuing, “Sometimes, the news around the world is so bleak, it seems that the bad guys have gotten the upper hand and are poised to make our lives a living hell. My answer to all of that is what's in my books. I love what I do and there are many more adventures and battles yet to come.”



With a consistent string of rave reviews, Remiel’s work appears to be resonating with readers around the world.



"Deena Remiel kept me on the edge of my seat with a perfectly sinister and suspenseful tale. I can't wait to read more in this series!" says Jess Macallan, author of Stone Cold Seduction, commenting on ‘The Book Waitress Series’.



Discussing ‘The Brethren Series’, another reader commented, “If you like Kim Harrison and Gena Showalter, Deena Remiel is going to be right up your alley. In my opinion, she is Paranormal Romance's best kept secret that you will want to tell everyone about and THE author to watch for Gothic Romance and Urban Fantasy.”



About the Author: Deena Remiel

It was the mystique of Arizona’s history and landscape that called to Deena and catapulted her career as an author. When she’s not writing paranormal romance and urban fantasy in the wee small hours of the morning or in the deep, dark of night, Deena teaches language arts to middle school students. She currently lives in Gilbert, Arizona with her husband and two children, but New Jersey will always tug at her heartstrings. She loves connecting with her fans, so find her at deenaremiel.com.