An App That Helps Individuals Gain Financial Freedom

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Libertus Game introduces its breakthrough App for all those who want to master financial management and handle financial resources in the most strategic ways possible. It is extremely important for individuals to manage their finances in a frugal manner. But most of them lack experience or knowledge on resource utilization. One can develop their skills through the Libertus App. It is a simple 2-4 multiplayer game that can be played with friends or with a random player. This is one of the most interesting and practical turn-based financial game.



Those who want to become successful investor can train themselves with this App. Through this App, individuals will be able to discover various investor profiles and game strategies. This is one of the most feasible solutions for individuals to train themselves as well as their children and inculcate financial management at a young age. And since the App is extremely practical children would not get bored but will learn to develop their skills at an early age thereby entering into the financial world with great confidence.



Individuals can learn the game at their own pace and devise new strategies. The game is designed so as to develop the players’ skills in using their financial resources effectively. The players need to meet their objectives in order to make a step towards a new investment. It is interesting to see how these players manage to survive in this game. The App provides various updates that can be implemented and applied for a better experience. So, those who want to excel in the number game without having to go through books, magazines and financial news, must download this App. Libertus is now available on the AppStore for downloading. Learning the art of managing finances is now just a click away.



To download the App or to know more about the App visit website http://www.libertusgame.com



About http://www.libertusgame.com

Libertus Game, http://www.libertusgame.com based at Madrid, Spain is a company that has developed Libertus Game, an App game that helps individuals gain experience on handling finances and developing their financial skills as well as resources. This App suits experienced as well as inexperienced individuals who want to master their financial skills in the most entertaining and interesting manner thereby gaining financial freedom.



Media Contact

Rodrigo Gonzalez – Co-Founder, Libertus Game

Address: Modesto Lafuente 63 1°A, 28003 Madrid, Spain

Phone +34-668-86-86-50

Email: libertus@arteydesarrollo.com

Website: http://www.libertusgame.com