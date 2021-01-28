An Art Installation Project Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Napa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- An inspiring new art installation project has been created to pay tribute to the 1976 Judgement of Paris. This installation will be made in the downtown of Napa California by adding a permanent enhancement to its cityscape. This tribute art installation is especially for the individuals that changed the world of wine forever and it is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter in a recently launched campaign.



The artists participating in this project are Richard Von Saal, Steven Spurrier, and Jermaine Dante Burse. Moreover, the project will be remembered as a historic milestone and the monument will be remembered by the future generations as a great tribute to the art of wine. Every dollar contributed to this project will make a significant difference, which is why its creators are urging generous support and backing by the crowdfunding community.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/napa-art-tribute/judgment-of-napa-art-tribute and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 25,000, and several rewards are being offered for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About A Tribute Art Installation

A Tribute Art Installation to the Judgment of Paris is an inspiring new art project dedicated to the heroes of the culinary art of winemaking. The individuals who changes the world of wine forever will be remembered forever with the help of this project, which aims at creating a permanent art installation in the downtown of Napa, California.



