Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Sometimes the deeds of a hero have nothing but good tidings and positive effects in the world. On rare occasions negative repercussions follow. In the case of the heroes of Athyx vengeance follows.



Book three of the Athyxian Chronicles has arrived!



The villains who survived the wrath of the heroes plot their revenge. Celeste shows her true colors and power as she makes a pact with enemies of the heroes to aid her in a divine mission she was assigned to complete by her goddess, the Crimson Lady. Things don’t go as Celeste plans and two heroes will be devastated because of this.



An Assassin's Revenge is available everywhere books are sold.