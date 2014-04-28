An Assessment of the Investment Climate in China: Key Indicator Analysis a New Research Report Added On: MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Amid the economic slowdown in Europe and North America, China - though still growing upwards in 2013 - is facing headwinds in the wake of rising labor and land costs. Coupled with China's fast-changing policy, laws and environments pertaining to foreign investment, it is getting tougher for foreign companies to invest and doing business in China.



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This report, serving as a reference for foreign companies when making investment decisions, is the aggregated results of China's investment climate survey conducted by TEEMA (Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association) and key indicators in the economic and political aspects are addressed and examined. This report also includes Taiwanese businesspeople' comments and suggestions on how to invest in China.



Table of Content



Part 1 Current Status and Future Development of Global Economy



Chapter 1 Paradigm Shifts Observed by TEEMA

1.1Paradigm Shifts

1.1.1 Paradigm Shift 1: from investment-led to domestic need-led

1.1.2 Paradigm Shift 2: from labor-intensive to intelligence-intensive

1.1.3 Paradigm Shift 3: from city-oriented to region-oriented

1.1.4 Paradigm Shift 4: from manufacturing to innovation



Chapter 2 Global Economic Development Outlook and Trends

2.1 Global New Economic Development

2.2 Economic Forecasts of Worldwide Research Organizations

2.3 Shifts in Economic Development Trends

2.3.1 Trend 1: transition from the West to the East

2.3.2 Trend 2: transition from developed markets to emerging markets



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Part 2 The Outlook for Political and Economic Reform Under the Xi Jinping – Li Keqiang Administration



Chapter 3 China\'s New Political and Economic Vision Under the Xi – Li Administration

3.1The Reforms Introduced by the Xi – Li Administration Will Usher in a New Era for China

3.1.1Eight Rules

3.1.2Ten Prohibitions

3.1.3Working to upgrade China\'s economic development model

3.1.4The Central Economic Work Conference

3.1.5Clean Government



Chapter 4 The New Challenges that will Affect the Xi – Li Administration\'s Reform Program

4.1 Analysis of the 16 Major Challenges Relating to the Xi – Li Reforms

4.1.1 Political Challenges

4.1.2.Economic Development Challenges

4.1.3. Social Challenges

4.1.4Technological and Environmental Challenges



Chapter 5 New Business Opportunities Created by the Dividends from the Xi – Li Reforms in China

5.1 New Dividends Created in the Chinese Market

5.1.1 The Reform Dividend

5.1.2 The Domestic Demand Dividend

5.1.3 The Transformation Dividend

5.1.4 The Innovation Dividend



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