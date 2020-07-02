An Austrian Artist Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His 3D Temple Puzzle

Feldkirch, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Oliver Redl is an Austrian 3D artist and he has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new 3D temple construction puzzle project. He first visited Pattaya, Thailand in 2017 where he saw the majestic and famous wooden temple called 'Sanctuary of Truth'. Followed by this pilgrimage, Oliver created an exciting 3D puzzle to enable people build a model of this temple with 198 parts in 37 steps.



To introduce this project to the world, Oliver has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. He aims at raising funds and support through this campaign and is welcoming backers from around the world for their generous pledges and donations. The goal of this crowdfunding campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 1,000, and the artist is inviting art lovers worldwide for backing.



"When I first saw this wooden temple, I was immediately fascinated by its architecture and structure." Said Oliver Redl, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Since my childhood I have been building models and so I set myself the goal of constructing this temple as a 3D puzzle." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/oliverredl/build-your-own-sanctuary-temple-with-the-3d-puzzle and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the launch of this project. For a pledge of only EUR 30, the artist is offering this puzzle as a reward with worldwide shipping with estimated delivery in August 2020. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

