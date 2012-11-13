An Authorized Karmin Retailer, MyHairStylingTools.com, LLC Has the New Curling Wand

Clive, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- MyHairStylingTools.com, LLC is announcing publicly today that it is now carrying the new Karmin G3 Salon Pro Curling Wand, which is a clipless curling iron that is easy to use and produces great curls fast. MyStylingTools.com is proud to be an authorized retailer of Karmin products.



Jenifer Tadeo, media contact, was asked about the new Karmin Curling Wand. "The Karmin G3 Salon Pro Clipless Tourmaline Curling Iron is the best the company has come out with to date, and many who have tried it agree with us. The wand makes it simple to create curls, spirals, and waves in a matter of minutes. It works great on all types of hair to give women lots of body or a full head of curls! Its simple and intuitive design makes it easy to use by offering a ceramic barrel to protect the hair from damage during use. Once the wand is heated up, all it takes is wrapping sections of the hair around the barrel for a few seconds and amazing curls are the results. We were amazed at how quickly we could create a full head of curls!"



When asked earlier about the highlights and features of the curling wand, Ms. Tadeo, added, "The temperature is easy to adjust and can go up to an amazing 410 degrees, the grip is heat resistant, the barrel allows women to create both loose or tight curls, it comes with a 2 year warranty, and includes a carrying case to make traveling easier."



Anyone interested in the new Karmin G3 can see the Curling Wand Review online and watch it in action. The clipless design gives the user much more control and a more natural result. "One of the comments we are already hearing with the new G3 Curling Wand is the curls last all day, which is due to the ceramic and polished heating barrel along with the various temperatures that the wand can be set at", Ms. Tadeo added.



What are some benefits of shopping at MyHairStylingTools.com? "The convenience of being able to shop online 24 hours a day makes it highly convenient for anyone with a busy schedule. We offer the top brands, hair straighteners, hair dryers, hair cutting tools, and a blog with tips on hair styling. We know when someone places an order they want their products as quickly as possible and we have always prided ourselves on quick shipping and great prices, which is something our repeat clientele have come to depend on and appreciate", Ms. Tadeo concluded.



About MyHairStylingTools.com, LLC

MyHairStylingTools.com opened its online store in 2007 and has quickly built a reputation as being the go to retailer for the top brands of styling tools, and also offering affordable prices on all the products they sell. The company prides itself on excellent customer service and quick processing and shipping of orders, in fact, most orders ship the same day the order is placed.