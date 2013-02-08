An E Cigarette Review - Understanding eCigarettes

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Smokeless-eCigarettes have experienced explosive growth of the past 3yrs. Find out what they are, how they work and the benefits they offer those seeking a tobacco alternative. The basic concept behind an e Cigarette is that this looks like a real cigarette and provides you with the same effect of smoking a real cigarette but comes without the harmful effects of smoking a cigarette. Hence, you will be able to get the desirable effects of smoking a cigarette without being saddled with the adverse effects. Basically, the e Cigarette was first introduced as a means to quit smoking. But now not many countries actually regard these devices as a way to give up smoking rather these are considered as alternatives to smoking real cigarettes.



To go into the technicalities, the e Cigarette is made up of three important parts; the cartridge, the liquid reservoir and the atomizer which runs on battery. The cartridge is made out of plastic and it has an opening at one end through which the vapor is inhaled. The liquid is contained in the liquid reservoir and using the atomizer and the battery the liquid which can be various strengths of nicotine or methanol is vaporized and is then inhaled through the cartridge. Hence, this apparatus looks and feels just like a real cigarette.



There are a number of benefits one can obtain by using the e Cigarette. The best possible benefit is for one’s health since you can actually continue with your smoking habit without having to worry about the health complications. Another benefit one can get from this sort of cigarette is that you can get rid of or lessen the habit of smoking using the e Cigarettes.



The e Cigarette starter kit comes with two batteries, five refills and charger. Additionally there are a number of different flavored e liquids available in case you find methanol or nicotine monotonous. All in all, this product is what all cigarette lovers should try.



Interested folks may Click here for the official e Cigarette free trial starter kit website



About Regal eCig

Regal eCig is a forerunner in developing high quality, technologically advanced products within this field. Regal Cigs are meant for use by adult smokers and not intended for expecting women or those that are sensitive to nicotine.



Media Contact:

Escondido, CA

Media Relations Contact: Alan Glass

Email: info@smokeless-ecigarette.com