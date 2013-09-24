An Efficient Cure for Anxiety Discovered or a Possible Addiction

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Over the course of time, people had the opportunity to listen to some of the most appreciated voices of all times, such as Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, etc, but what both of them had in common, plus numerous other famous people, was drug addiction. There were some deep investigations that revealed the fact that Elvis died from a serious constipation caused by narcotics, and not a cardiac arrest as it was initially believed. While a normal person`s colon has 2 to 3 inches in width, Presley`s colon had a diameter of 5 to 6 inches. The length was unbelievable as well 8 to 9 feet, while the standard is 4 to 5. Many people who are on benzodiazepines are embarrassed when it comes to talking with their physician about some of the side effects of this drug, amongst which was found constipation. Many problems can arise from this fact.



Michael Jackson`s story is not very different since he died intoxicated with a drug that was prescribed to help him sleep, namely propofol. He died in the UCLA Medical Center, LA after being rushed from his home in critical condition. Cardiac arrest is a common misdiagnosis among the numerous overdose cases, and Jackson`s situation did not make an exception.



In 2007, Anna Nicole Smith passed away after an overdose on a mix of drugs, among which were lorazapan, diazepam and sleeping medication. In 2006, her son died in the same conditions. It can be a deadly decision to mix sedatives or depressants with Benzodiazepines.



However, Whitney Houston`s case was somehow different since she combined alcohol with anti-anxiety drugs. After further investigation, cops discovered a wide range of medications in Houston`s room, amongst which were Valium, Xanax and lorazepam.



Doctors are the only entitled persons to prescribe Benzodiazepines, since this is a controlled substance.



Xanax, also known as Alprazolam



Librium, also called Chlordiazepoxide



Klonopin, also called Clonazepam



Valium,also called Diazepam



Rohypnol, also called Flunitrazepam (Date rape drug)



Ativan, also called Lorazapam



Restoril, also called Temazepam



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There are many ways to stop anxiety without medications. Fred Keane, director at Mountainside, said that people with history of drug addiction should never consume Benzodiazepines.



Consuming increasingly higher quantities of drugs in order to regain the feeling is what causes addiction for those who have never had a problem with drugs. In order to amplify the effects, many will mix differentBenzodiazepines, which can be really dangerous without the doctor`s permission. Dr. Greg Bunt declared that the effects of a particular drug can be amplified by another drug. Fred Keane mentioned that a mix of these drugs can cause heart attack.



It can be quite difficult for the doctors to find out what kind of medications does a person take at home since many patients practice “doctor shopping”. Cognitive therapy or meditation, are other techniques that can help to cure anxiety, and they are safer and more efficient. Many individuals choose medications because it is a quick escape from stress and anxiety, declared Eaken.



There are many ways to stop anxiety. Medication is not always necessary and can be dangerous. There are plenty of non-medicinal methods to stop anxiety. Please get informed and weigh your option before you make you final decision.



About How to Stop Anxiety

How to Stop Anxiety News is a site dedicated to help people who suffer from anxiety. whether you have social anxiety,panic attacks and or other various anxiety disorders this site can be a great aid in getting you the information you need. Our number one goal is to guide people to help them stop anxiety for good without the use of medication. Our site is full of powerful tips and solutions to get you on the road to being anxiety free.