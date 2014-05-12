An Effort to Achieve Genuine Standards: Bringing Back the History of ASME Standards

Morelos, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Given that the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) is well known for its standards, still are still constantly seeking an expansion of standards on a higher standing, on a global level. But before interestingly foreseeing the paramount possibilities of ASME, there are these efforts behind genuine standards truly labored by ASME.



ASME started to work on certifying just two nations, namely, the United States and Canada. Aiming for more international members, the organization sweated out on their works to attain a global community. Primarily, they effectively encouraged more students and professionals of many countries to participate in standards development and attend to numerous conferences outside the US.



As social change and economic development approached, the industrialization became a practice of development in the world. The modernization was translated into companies across other countries. The companies eventually came up with one global standards and it increasingly appeared to be important.



After so, standards of ASME were then translated into a variety of language including Chinese, French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish.



Who formulated the standards?



ASME’s Council on Standards and Certification, who managed six supervisory and four advisory boards, worked and standardized the criteria. Before, ASME initiated its first published standard in 1884. The launched standards were for the uniformity of testing methods of boilers. Then, the society focused its attention to pipes and pipe thread. As fire businesses found their hose couplings not fitted to hydrants outside their specific location, non- standardized pipe thread helped Great Chicago Fire, the great Baltimore fire and other fire companies.



Meanwhile, the standards will not be completed without the sea of expert people who are included in more than 700 committees and over 4,500 volunteers. These volunteers were working as engineers.



Meanwhile, ASME Standards Development was set for a balance among varied interests and perspectives. This has been put into exchange of arguments and discussions that are crucial to make diversity an indispensable asset. Moving forward, technical minds of volunteer engineers showed off their acumen and time for the development of standards. This is focused on public safety enhancement and global trade promotion.



As a result, computers, hand tools, medical devices, elevators, boilers and other mechanical devices were put under the ASME standards. From then on, manufacturers ensured the involvement of one or more engineering standards.



ASME is truly a great help in today’s world. In fact, ASME is remarkably growing with its connection to 75 nations. Perhaps, different machineries which possess ASME standards have been part of every successful task or work and will be part of many more in near future.



About MPGIA SA de CV

MPGIA SA de CV is professional services company providing qualified personnel, technical consulting and advising on the implementation of quality systems for the development and installation of projects in the metal mechanic field, both in the industrial and in the commercial sectors. MPGIA SA de CV, is located in Cuernavaca city, in the state of Morelos, Mexico. MPGIA SA de CV’s objective is to guarantee their clients the highest quality in product fabrication and technical services assistance, supported by the experience and expertise their personnel, in order to satisfy the needs of the metal mechanic industry.