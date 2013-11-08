An Enterprise Call Recording Solution for the Small Business and Home Office

Drums, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Versadial Solutions, a Call Recording Company, brings an enterprise level call recording solution to the small business and home office niche.



Over 15 years ago, Versadial Solutions designed and developed one of the first call recording kit solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The original software (VSlogger) experienced tremendous growth and expansion. Still one of Versadial’s main software packages, VSLogger has proven to be a stable and flexible call logging solution.



With the recent add-on of Adutante, the power of both VSLogger and Adutante working in tandem created an enterprise level recording solution for businesses and call centers.



Versadial has released a new website: www.telephone-recording.com and has simplified the call recording process with a simple yet robust recording solution for analog telephone lines. Most home offices and small businesses use traditional analog lines for their telephone requirements. “We had a lot of end users calling us looking for an affordable solution to record 4 to 6 phones. We put together a basic kit that would provide a solution to their initial requirement, but we didn’t stop there, we added our feature rich and powerful Adutante Call Recording solution to the package. Giving these small businesses access to the tools their larger competitors have been enjoying for years.” stated Corey Tolmasoff, Director of Marketing.



No longer do people need deep pockets or a large call center to take advantage of a robust call recording solution. Versadial now makes it easy to record home or small office with a simple call recording kit. Installed on the personal computer or server, the recorder will act just like any other enterprise recording solution on the market today.



Record all inbound and outbound calls automatically with call details for easy tracking. Create call reports for number of minutes, number of phone calls and busiest time of day. Run quality control tests for employees and conduct training and monitoring to improve performance. Multiple search parameters and instant playback of calls allow people to review or actively monitor employees. Resolve verbal disputes and reduce their business liability.



The call recording kit comes with an 8 channel analog recording board and recording software. Depending on the number of phone lines one needs to record, they can purchase 4 or 8 recording licenses. The kit also comes standard with the Versadial VSLogger recording engine as well as the Adutante call recording interface. The Adutante call recording interface allows users to access the recordings from a flash enabled web browser and the ability to use the recorded calls for training and reports.



Optionally, the recording kit allows for quality control tests, letting managers or owners create custom tests to grade and score their employees. Tests are recorded and can be tracked over time. Additionally, when purchasing, one can obtain a connection kit that allows end-users to easily split their analog lines.



Once a business receives the call recording kit, installation is fairly straight forward. Some basic PC knowledge is required, but Versadial will support the end-user during the initial installation of the product.



Simply use a personal PC or Server to install the recording board. Versadial recommends a fairly new PC capable of running Windows 7. The end-user will then place the provided recording board into a spare PCI slot. Once properly installed, installation of software and configuration can proceed.



The analog phone lines are split by using an RJ splitter or by physically splicing the analog lines. Once the analog lines are split, one line is directed towards the handset or phone, while the other line is connected to the recording board.



For more information on the call recording kit, visit www.telephone-recording.com. Select the basic recording kit to learn more and to see videos of the call recording software.



About Versadial Solutions

Established in 1994, Versadial has been offering call recording solutions for over 15 years. Our call recording software is affordable, reliable, easy and intuitive. Our goal and passion is to create, design and develop a call recording system that fits the needs of our customers.



Corey Tolmasoff

Versadial Solutions

949-450-0650

pr@versadial.com