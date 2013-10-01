An European Start-Up Launches the First Mobile Application Exclusively for Psychologists to Perform Video-Chat Consultations, with Its Own Payment Platform

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- “Psychologist online AirPersons” is a new mobile App available today on GOOGLE PLAY that allows any psychologist to provide therapy to a patient via video-chat and collect the payment at the end of the session.



The application has been developed entirely in Madrid, Spain by two entrepreneurs who after living in the U.S. decided to dedicate their time to online services solutions.



"In Psychology, many patients cancel their appointments or are late due to travelling issues, mostly bad traffic, so we thought a mobile video-chat platform could solve the problem". Says Leo Lauper AirPersons co-founder.



The App operation is very simple, just download it on GOOGLE PLAY ( iOS version will be soon available). Once downloaded, it registers automatically and the psychologist can create a service on the website setting their conditions: cost per minute of session, cancellation cost, availability, etc. From that moment the psychologist may receive, while choosing to be ONLINE, a call through the App. Before the consultation can take place the platform demands the service buyer to have enough credit to pay for the session (using credit card, Paypal or other methods), so there is no chance of unpaid services.



Since it’s not a phone call, the patient never knows the professional’s mobile number. AirPersons ensures total privacy.



"The best thing about Psychologists online AirPersons is that it’s a whole package that allows the psychologist to provide a service and collect the payment”. There are some psychologists using Skype but it has the disadvantage of dealing with how the patient will pay; besides there is no anonymity”. Says M. Luis AirPersons CEO



The main incentive for any psychologist to use this App is the opportunity of providing services on the go. There’s no need for a computer, only a mobile phone with Internet access.



Advantages for clients:

- Available 24 hours / 7 days a week. There is always connected AirPersons

- Price: there are sessions available as low as 5 Euro per hour.

- Convenience, no need to move from house to have a session with a psychologist.



There are over 3,000 registered health professionals in AirPersons, from more than 20 countries.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Cab

press@airpersons.com



AirPersons International

124 Baker Street

W1U6TY London, UK

Phone: 7917081173

http://www.airpersons.com