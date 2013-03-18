An Event Who's Time Has Come, a Guitar Pedal Expo

Canoga Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The Guitar Pedal Expo is the result of the latest boom in musical gear, Effects Pedals! There are now hundreds of brands of "boutique" pedals on the market from makers the world over.
And the buzz is musicians go crazy for these. They are powerful little boxes of musical fun and they have become totally collectable! Much like baseball cards of yesteryear.
Players arrange them on pedalboards which of late have been seen getting more and more elaborate with some even sporting several boards all strung together.
Pedals are not just for guitar players anymore, you can now find pedals for singers too! How would you like to sing and step on a pedal that totally makes you pitch perfect? Now we're talking right?
Pedals usually fall into one of the following categories: Distortion, Overdrive, Modulation, Delay, Reverb, Pitch, Loop or some exotic blend or mutation thereof. The fun never stops when one continues to explore the sonic adventures where anything is possible!
"The great thing about pedals," states show co-producer Loni Specter "is that they are affordable and small." Specter should know he is the producer of the LA and New York Amp Shows. The Amp Shows have been known to be frequented by such greats as Billy Gibbons, Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde, Phil X and Grant Geissman.
The show is one day only April 7 2013 and is open to the public at $10. Its at the Airtel Plaza Hotel, 7277 Valjean Ave.,Van Nuys California 91406 open 10am-5pm. Musicians should bring their own guitar and cable to plug-and-play.
And with admission, one can visit the "Pedal Exchange Room". Musicians can bring a box of their own pedals to barter and trade. Visit the Pedal Expo facebook page for a list of brands being shown at the expo.
