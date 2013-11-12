An Exciting and an Adventurous Blaster with Rapid Firing Option

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The Nerf N-Strike Elite Rapidstrike CS-18 Blaster is one of the best shooting toys for young aged boys. This is one of the best gifting options for young boys this festive season. This blaster holds 18 Elite Darts and the Acceleration Trigger powers up the motor for rapid firing. The blaster can fire the elite darts up to 75 feet. The clip holds 12 darts and is transparent so that players can do instant firepower checks. These elite darts work with all original and Elite N-Strike Blasters. This elite blaster can be used for both indoor and outdoor gaming. It is not only the young boys who find it interesting but even the adults find this blaster as a stress-busting toy.



The Nerf N-Strike Elite Rapidstrike CS-18 Blaster Reviews speak a lot about the triggering and firing darts because of the rapid firing option. One of the most striking features of this blaster is that the toy can be operated in the night as well because the darts can glow in the dark. This is also a completely automatic blaster which is light in weight and can be carried around comfortably. The rapidstrike fires through the fire wheel system which is powered by 4 C-Type batteries. There are different accessories that can be attached to the Rapidstrike such as Scope, bipod, light, handle, barrel extension and a secondary blaster as well. The video on this site provides an insight on how this blaster can be used.



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