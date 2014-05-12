An Exclusive Collection of Type 1 and 2 Diabetes Bracelet Now Available at My IDentity Doctor

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Characterized by the inability of the body in either producing enough hormones or in utilizing the insulin produced, Diabetes is a disease that requires a lot of precautionary steps in terms of diet and medication. With a view to safeguard diabetic patients from inaccurate treatment during medical crisis situations, My IDentity Doctor now brings forth an exclusive collection of Type 1 and 2 Diabetes Bracelets.



People diagnosed with either of the type should wear these ID bracelets as a precautionary measure to prevent any misfortune during medical emergencies. Engraved with information about the medical condition of the wearer, these diabetic medical bracelets inform paramedics and Doctors about the disease situation of the patient so that they can accordingly treat, precisely and quickly.



Engraving is the most important part, as one of the representatives of My IDentity Doctor also mentions, “Diabetic bracelets should be engraved with appropriate information such as if the wearer is dependent on insulin or not or any other medical condition. Engraving is the most important part and we specifically make our black engraving highly visible on all of our bracelets. Engraved Diabetic bracelet is specifically important for your life safety”. Doctors and paramedics recommend these bracelets with bold and black engraving which has enhanced visibility and is easy to read.



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability. They provide Alzheimers Bracelets, Asthma Bracelets, Cancer Bracelets, High Blood Pressure Bracelets, Hypertension Bracelets, and many more.



For details, please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Details

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: - facebook.com/myidentitydoctor