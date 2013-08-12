An Expert Miami Divorce Attorney Can Provide Comprehensive Legal Support for a Dissolving Marriage

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Legal assistance from an expert lawyer is a must to make the complicated procedure of divorce hassle-free and less stressful. If either or both spouses feel that the marriage is heading towards an annulment then guidance from a divorce attorney must be sought.



The process for filing for a divorce in Miami begins with a hearing, evidence is presented before a judge on a hearing, and if it is ascertained that the marriage is irretrievably broken and the child support and custody issues are sorted, a divorce lawyer in Miami files a petition for dissolution of marriage on the behalf of his/her client. Often people also exercise the option of filing for a divorce without a lawyer and the law of the state of Florida allows a petitioner to file his/her own petition for divorce.



But the court mandated procedures are not easy to handle without any legal background and experience. Handling the process individually is not recommended because it involves many complex stages like resolving all financial issues pertaining to joint or individual debts, mortgages, credit cards, loans etc. , the division of all marital assets including real estate, retirement accounts, determining jurisdiction, filing correctly filled in applications at the courts, framing a settlement agreement and attending the final hearing.



It’s always better to take advice from an expert lawyer to ensure that the procedures are being completed properly and delays are avoided. This will also ensure that no financial losses are met due to improper filing or inadequate documentation.



About Miami Divorce Lawyer

Miami divorce lawyer is a fully trustworthy and experienced divorce lawyer in Miami. They offer all kind of legal support needed to successfully complete the complex process of divorce at reasonable prices. Obtaining a divorce is a cumbersome legal process and an emotionally draining period as well, a Miami divorce lawyer would educate provide legal and emotional support to a client to ensure a smooth and fast completion of the process.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Margie Adams

Contact Email: mail@miamidivorcelawyer.com/

Complete Address: 18755 River Run Drive Tampa, FL 33602

Contact Phone: 813-847-8574

Website:http://www.miamidivorcelawyer.com/