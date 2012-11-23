Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Direct Selling News magazine, which serves executives in the direct selling industry, featured Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp0), highlighting the company’s start and its “sweet success.”



“It has been quite the journey over the past four years as we have started and grown the Xoçai™ product line,” said Andrew Brooks, MXI-Corp founder and executive vice president. “It is an honor to have our story featured in a leading industry magazine.”



The article discusses the company’s start, where the idea came from for healthy, dark chocolate products and the company’s promising future. Both Jeanette and Andrew Brooks, company founders and president and vice president, respectively, were interviewed for the article and are quoted throughout.



As for the company’s bright future, Jeanette Brooks said it best in the article, “Yesterday, one billion people ate chocolate. Today one billion people will eat chocolate, and tomorrow one billion people will eat chocolate. We don’t have to make up a story; it’s been there for 3,500 years.”



The article also discusses a new product the company is working to release: the XoBiotic Squares, which is the company’s first probiotic product.



“Seeing the MXI-Corp and Xoçai™ story in print, shared with the entire world, is wonderful,” said Adam Green, MXI Ambassador and president of Winner’s Circle International. “It is a success story we have known and lived all along, but to have it shared with leaders of other top direct selling companies makes it all the more real. I am excited to be a part of the company’s continued growth.”



Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.