An Inexpensive Film Course from Filmschools4u

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Most film school courses take years to complete and only give aspirants enough knowledge to start in the field after which they have to spend years again with internships, honing their skill. Filmschools4u offers a short term Film School DVD course which can mould users into professionals within a few hours. Each film school workshop DVD provides valuable knowledge which can help users master the art of filmmaking without having to spend years.



The film school DVD set covers all aspects in filmmaking including cinematography, writing screenplays, directing difficult action and horror scenes with ease and even educating them about the best positions for cameras while shooting. Film programs like cinematography, screenplay writing, eliminating sound issues in the set etc are explained in detail in the first DVD. The second filmmaking DVD’s useful to improve users in shooting action scenes making them have a powerful impact on the audience.



The third DVD deals with various techniques to create tension, suspense and anticipation in the scenes, while the fourth one explains techniques to make each scene more dramatically voyeuristic. The film school workshop DVD 5 is for practice, as it contains 4.5 GB worth of video footages which users can use to hone their editing skills. After completing the course, users will likely become professionals and experts in dealing with audio issues, cinematography, visualizing scenes and capturing them effectively.



“The course offers the most efficient Film school education in the filmmaking field and can be completed in a matter of hours” quote the company officials, also adding that they are offering the Filmmaking DVD course with the limited period offer price of $197. The original selling price is $788. Users can visit the official website either to purchase the DVD course or learn more about it from the example tutorials and other information.



About Filmschools4u

Filmmaking professionals Burton Morris and his mentor Erick Von Schulz came up with the idea of filmschools4u with a goal of providing their knowledge in filmmaking to aspiring individuals in the most efficient way. It was conceived as an alternative to spending years learning filmmaking aspects. The Filmmaking DVD course created by the duo is basically designed to be a virtual mentor in filmmaking, educating users in everything they need to know in the field, thereby improving their skills and film production values.



Media Contact

Phone: 919-360-2956, 818-748-8398

Email: Erick@filmschools4u.com, filmschools4u@gmail.com

Web: http://www.filmschools4u.com