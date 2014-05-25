An Initiative for Change Sponsored by HH Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi

Abu Dhabi, AE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2014 -- Introducing Food for change, sponsored by HH Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi and organized by Bangalore Cares for the Joy Of Giving Week where one can donate to a cause of their choice and the NGO gets to utilize 100% of the amount.



Under the patronage of Princess Arwa Al Qassimi, the Food for Change (FfC) was a fundraising event organized by Bangalore Cares that presented a golden opportunity to people to express their love and care for the unfortunate in the society through the noble act of giving.



The event presented a golden opportunity to people to express their love and care for the unfortunate in the society through the noble act of giving. This was a function that revealed the true meaning of selfless minds whose social appetite was highly triggered during this event.



The guests revealed in the joy of being part of a social change with their small individual or corporate contributions of Rs.5000 towards this worthy cause of choice. A hundred percent of all donations were channeled to the organization of the donor’s choice. All the funds that were raised were given to NGOs to fund their programs which were geared towards educating children, providing shelter to the elderly, subsidizing medical costs for poor patients, rehabilitating mentally ill homeless women and reaching out to more underprivileged people



At the special evening sponsored by Princess Arwa Al Qassimi, the best hotels and restaurants in the city showcased their impeccable culinary talent and skills. There was also electrifying entertainment from eminent artistes all united towards raising funds for over 50 NGOs in Bangalore. The event raised a total of Rs 43.37 Lakh for 30 NGOs.



Some of the top hotels and restaurants of Bangalore that served exquisite food and drink with flawless and elegant presentation services included Caperberry, Fava, ITC Fortune, MGM Mark, Ibis- Novotel, Royal Orchid, Radha Hometel, The Lalit Ashok, The Le Meridian and Zuri.



The event provided a vital platform for NGOs to raise funds and indeed, they were the main beneficiaries of the day. In total, 37 NGOs registered for free and amazingly, they raised Rs 22.37 lakh from donations. The NGOs collected at least Rs.5000 from 389 individuals who donated towards this worthy cause. Companies also came forth to participate and contributed a total of Rs.21 lakh that formed part of the Rs.43.37 lakh contributed.



All the funds that remained from the sponsorship of the event that is, after all the expenses of the event had been financed were distributed to the participating NGOs in proportion to the donations received from individuals. A total of Rs.2.24 lakh was disbursed.



This year’s event was successful like never before. Approximately 650 people participated and experienced a unique evening of a lavish spread of varied cuisine from Bangalore’s top 5 star restaurants accompanied by fine entertainment of a pleasant mixture of music by Thermal and a Quarter and dance by Lourd Vijay’s troupe. This unforgettable gala event also attracted top celebrities from film and corporate India.