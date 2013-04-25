An Innovative Concept, Enhancing the Mobile Network Communication Reach

Link Hills, KwaZulu-Natal -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The economy of South Africa is one of the most progressive economies of the world, and together with the other four nations of the BRICS consortium, is all set to be one of the next generation power centers of the world. The fantastic economical growth has come as a result of some staggering developments in the industrial sector, which contribute heavily to the financial prowess of the nation. The communication sector is one such field, which has witnessed tremendous improvement in infrastructure and services, and has thus contributed to the socio-economic development of the nation. Such outstanding feats of progress and development would pretty obviously include the effects of innovative concepts and their execution. One of those concepts is that of a contract based cell phone, which has proved to be extremely practical and popular, and has widened the consumer base of the service providers significantly.



A contract based cell phone, is one that is provided by a certain network provider, at significantly lower costs as compared to its market value, in exchange of which the company signs up the user for a certain amount of usage of its network for a certain period of time. This not only compensates for the moderately priced phone, but also pays rich dividends in form of the profits that the companies generate because of the added services. The consumers can buy handsets of their choices at a fraction of what it costs in the market, and can also utilize the services provided, which are generally at a lower cost than what other consumers are charged for. The companies indulge in such deals, because of the long term gain, that their relationship with their customers, if forged, would provide, making it a win-win situation.



About Cellphone Contracts 123

Cellphone Contracts 123 is a premier organization based in the republic of South Africa, operating in the field of Contract based cell phone business for a long time. As a Cell phone contract company, it gives its consumers the best of every service provider in the nation in a bundled package, which reduces the effort put in by the customer and simultaneously improves affordability substantially.



