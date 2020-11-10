An Insider Shares How Job Seekers Can Get Help from a Recruiter

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Many job seekers understand working with an external recruiter can accelerate their job search. Companies use external recruiters to help them find top talent for their positions. External recruiters decide which candidates to present to hiring managers for consideration. External recruiters not only ensure a hiring manager sees a candidate's resume, but they also advocate for an interview and help negotiate final job offer terms. Job seekers often miss out on an external recruiter's support because they do not understand how to help a recruiter advance their candidacy.



Jack Kelly shares an insider's view of how to work with a recruiter as part of a focused job search. Mr. Kelly is the CEO, founder, and executive recruiter at one of the oldest and largest global search firms specializing in compliance. He has personally placed thousands of professionals with top-tier companies over the past 20 years. Jack passionately advocates for job seekers. His mission to make job searching more humane and enjoyable drove him to found a start-up company, WeCruitr. As a proponent of career growth, he is a Senior Contributor for Forbes, where he covers job market trends and shares insider tips and career advancement secrets with job seekers. Jack is the author of How To Get A Job In Tough Times.



