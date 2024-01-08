An Insider's Account of the January 6th Insurrection with Julie Farnam

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2024 -- In this episode, we will share an inside assessment of the security breach that shook our nation on January 6, 2021. Tune in to New Legacy Radio, with host Christine J. Erickson, live on Tuesday, January 9th at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm GMT here: Domestic Darkness: An Insider's Account of the January 6th Insurrection airs Tuesday January 9, 2024 on voiceamerica.com



Today's guest will share key insight into the January 6 insurrection, from an insider account of this tragic and terrifying attack on the US Capitol. We will navigate the actions preceding this violent attack, and what actually led to this unprecedented security breach, while assessing what must be done now to ensure our future security. Who were the people leading, enabling and participating in this attack? How has white supremacy remained an agile predator of vulnerable individuals falling prey to right-wing ideology, to comprise the greatest threat to domestic security today?



About Julie Farnam:

Julie Farnam is the author of the newly released book, Domestic Darkness: An Insider's Account of the January 6 Insurrection and the Future of Right-Wing Extremism. She served as the Assistant and then Acting Director of Intelligence for the United States Capitol Police during one of the most tumultuous periods in this country's history. During her time there, she oversaw the identification and vetting of nearly 20,000 threats against members of Congress, most of which were made by US citizens who adhered to extremist ideologies. She also warned of the potential for violence on January 6, 2021. Prior to joining the Capitol Police, she served with the Department of Homeland Security for over fifteen years and holds a master's degree in Intercultural Relations from Lesley University. On November 27, 2023, Julie Farnam announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Arlington County Board, in Arlington, VA.



About Host Christine J. Erickson:

Christine J. Erickson (she/her) is the founder of New Legacy Institute, the first and only policy institute focused on challenging the global culture and impact of pronatalism. The institute aims to raise public awareness around pronatalist influences and extremism, and addresses discrimination toward people without children, and the unprotected status of reproductive and relational identities. Christine started her professional career in policy research & development, focused on international women's rights. She is an award-winning author and entrepreneur, who has consulted widely on policy initiatives focused on women's reproductive rights, gender equity, infrastructure development, access to healthcare. She is a seasoned leadership advisor and holds an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management.



About The Show on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel:

New Legacy Radio is a social justice platform, which amplifies the diverse experiences of people without children, who comprise approximately one-third of the global population. The show aims to promote change through education and research, and addresses discrimination toward people without children, and the unprotected status of reproductive and relational identities. Tune in to New Legacy Radio, where our guests and listeners contribute to a more equitable and accountable world. Together, we can create new ways of being. New Legacy Radio airs live on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel every Tuesday at 10 AM Pacific Time. Listen live and on-demand here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4062



