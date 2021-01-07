An Inspiring American Veteran Launches Veteran's Grill

Fort Wayne, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- A disabled American Veteran from Fort Wayne along with his wife, who is an amazing chef, has introduced an exclusive eatery for all food lovers called Veteran's Grill. Veteran's Grill serves tasty, nutritious, and completely unique food items. This restaurant offers delicious food options, and it is already creating a major buzz.



In addition, Veteran's Grill is the perfect food truck lifestyle during the new normal, COVID-19 pandemic. Veteran's Grill is all about spreading love to the customers with the most scrumptious, tender and juicy meat in town. The newlyweds have mastered the art of Bar-be-que along with being an expert at baking, smoking and grilling meat.



"When we first decided to open up our food truck, it was from the desire to serve Fort Wayne citizens with high-quality, delicious food at reasonable prices, since then, we've been known as the only stop you need to make to get your belly full." Said the founder of Veteran's Grill, while introducing this project. "Millions are trying to perfect the food truck lifestyle, but we think we have mastered it so do visit us at the corner of lake and coliseum." He added.



About Veteran's Grill

Company: Veteran's Grill

City:Fort Wayne

State: Indiana

Country: United States

Phone: +1 (260) 418-8478

Email: Veteransgril45@veteransgrill.net

Website: www.veteransgrill.net