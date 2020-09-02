An Inspiring Artist Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her Ceramic Workshop

Parsippany, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- Elena Getman is an inspiring ceramic artist, who has been creating art all her life. For more than ten years, she has been working on ceramic art and she has now decided to share her artwork with the world. She came to the United States from Russia but due to the ongoing global pandemic, she had to stay in the US. Elena has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming art lovers from around the world for their generous support.



"I together with my husband decided to try to create my own ceramic workshop here in the United States, and we need your support." Said Elena Getman, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Since I had no intention of staying in the USA for a long time, I did not take with me everything that was necessary for my creative work." She added. She needs to raise funds to bring her dear pets from Russia to the United States because she loves them as her own kids.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/831526848/petite-birdie-art and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in helping Elena create art work and reunite with her pets. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 8,300, and the artist is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Elena Getman

Elena Getman is a Ceramic artist from Russia, who is currently living in the United States with her husband. She had to change her travel plans due to the pandemic, while on a visit to the US earlier this year. She is now raising funds and support on Kickstarter to enable her create quality ceramic art for art lovers from around the world.



