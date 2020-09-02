An Inspiring Healer Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Book

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- Reyhan Toplu is an internationally renowned mindfulness practitioner, yogini and inner child healing expert. She has proudly announced the launch of her new nonfiction book to help people around the world. The title of this book is 'Battling with Inner Child: Journey to Home', and the author has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"This is quite an insightful book about understanding and healing your inner child, and I believe it can help so many people free themselves from holding onto images that don't serve them today and tomorrow." Said Reyhan Toplu, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to the author, she expects at least 1 million people to read this book and gain awareness and get guidance for their self and their loved ones.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/reyyogini/battling-with-inner-child-journey-to-home and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of AU$ 11,111, and the author is offering this book as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Battling with Inner Child: Journey to Home

Battling with Inner Child: Journey to Home is the title of an upcoming nonfiction book authored by a renowned mindfulness practitioner, author and yogini, Reyhan Toplu. The book is all about inner child healing and talks about healing the child present within the people. The author is currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter for this one of a kind book, and she is welcoming generous support and backing by the crowdfunding community.



