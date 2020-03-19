An Inspiring How-to-Do Documentary Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Ottawa, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Sarah Verville and Louis Verville are a team of a brother and his sister from Canada, and they are working on an inspiring documentary project about the creation of a school in Uganda. This sustainable school for Uganda's children in need will welcome everyone from around the world with a dream of changing the world. To make this how-to-do documentary film, Sarah and Louis have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"Our ultimate goal is to create a great how-to-do documentary and be able to fund a school with this crowdfunding campaign." Said Sarah Verville, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "In this documentary film, we will show every step of the process, as the documentary will show how easy it is to create an independent school in Uganda and make a positive change." She added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at

www.kickstarter.com/projects/790356759/documenting-school-creation-in-uganda and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 25,102. Furthermore, Sarah and her brother are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping, and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Canadian brother and sister

Sarah and Louis Verville are a team of Canadian brother and sister, who are determined to change the world, starting with Africa. They are making a how-to-do documentary film that will demonstrate how easy it is to set up a school in Uganda. For every $25,000 USD received, an independent school of 125 students can be set up. Furthermore, the brother and sister are currently raising funds and support for this inspiring cause on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming backers.



Contact:

Contact Person: Sarah Verville

Company: Documenting school creation in Uganda

Country: Canada

Phone: 8198067274

Email: sarah-rose-1@hotmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/790356759/documenting-school-creation-in-uganda