An Interview with Suzanne Brockman, Best-Selling Author Whose Characters Are Both Inspirational and Role Models for Readers Across the World

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2021 -- Kimberli Lewis and Suzanne Brockmann talk about how Suzanne began to write about Navy Seal Hero's before the subject caught the interest of other writers of fiction.



Listeners can hear this fireside with Suzanne, which will air on October 19th, 2021on Lewis' "Leadership Beyond Borders" radio program on the Voice America Business channel. Brockmann expands on women in power, same-sex marriage and the discrimination that interracial couples still face.



After childhood plans to become the captain of a starship didn't pan out, Suzanne Brockmann took her fascination with military history, her respect for the men and women who serve, her reverence for diversity, and her love of storytelling, and explored brave new worlds as a New York Times bestselling romance author. Over the past twenty-eight years she has written sixty novels, including her award-winning Troubleshooters series about Navy SEAL heroes and the women—and sometimes men—who win their hearts.



In addition to writing books, Suzanne Brockmann produces feature-length movies: the award-winning romantic comedy The Perfect Wedding, which she co-wrote with her husband, Ed Gaffney, and their son, Jason; the thriller Russian Doll; and the rom-com Analysis Paralysis. Her latest movie, Out of Body, a rom-com with paranormal elements, for which she co-wrote the script with Jason, will be released on Netflix in October 2021



Suz has also co-written the YA Night Sky series with her daughter Melanie, and is the publisher and editor of an m/m line of category romances called Suzanne Brockmann Presents.



In 2018, Suz was given the Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award from the Romance Writers of America. Her latest novels are King's Ransom (Tall, Dark & Dangerous #13), SEAL Camp (Tall, Dark & Dangerous #12), and Out of Body, all available in print and e-book from Suzanne Brockmann Books, and in audio from Blackstone Audio.



Kimberli Lewis , aside from hosting Leadership Beyond Borders is the director of and founder of the Women's Leadership Academy. Ms. Lewis has built a loyal listenership over the past 3 years in part due to the high variety of informative business guests.



Leadership Beyond Borders airs every Tuesday at 3:00pm Pacific Time.



About Kimberli Lewis and Leadership Beyond Borders

Leadership Beyond Borders looks at the impact constant change is having on our organizations and how these changes affect the kind of leadership we need to drive long-term success in today's global economy. We explore the opportunities and challenges diverse and virtual organizations bring and what kind of leadership skills and values are needed today to ensure employee engagement, retention and ultimately great company performance. We talk about everything from gender balance to generational and cultural business values that may impact your position or your organization. We provoke you, and help you think beyond borders! Our guests include international leadership experts from around the globe. If you are in a leadership position or aspire to be in one - regardless if your business is international or local - we will help you become aware of today's leadership opportunities and challenges and we will make sure you take away something useful for yourself and your business. Learn more at http://www.globalbusinesstherapy.com https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2671/leadership-beyond-borders



