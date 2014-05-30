An Invitation to Experience "Post Modern Beatnik" Literature Free Book and Online Events Introducing Poet & Novelist Israfel Sivad

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Enthusiasts of alternative art, music and literature now have a new opportunity to experience the intense blend of classical influence with raw modern reality. With his unique blend of "Post Modern Beatnik" literature, author Israfel Sivad is inviting readers to experience the powerful themes of basic human emotions.



Curious and inquisitive readers are invited to access a FREE Book to experience the style and depth of Sivad's "Post Modern Beatnik" literature. A free subscription to PoMo Beat is also available to continue to feed readers interested in Sivad's intense analytical and emotion driven style.



Readers can access this FREE Book at: http://IsrafelSivad.com



Soundtrack for the New Millennium: A lyrical concept album for the teenagers of this world. How can a man ever recreate the sensations of his youth? By returning to the lyrics he wrote for the punk rock bands he played in throughout high school, Israfel Sivad reawakens the sensations of rebellion latent in all of us. He weaves the words he wrote for four different bands together into one poetic tapestry that displays the politics and emotions of teenage vigor. Today, the phrasing itself must convey the violence and the passion of the dancing and stage dives that once upon a time accompanied these lines. Without music behind them, the words themselves stand alone, outside by themselves… The same as the young man who wrote them felt he did.



For Israfel Sivad sharing his vision of emotional experiences and intensity is all about awareness of our connectivity with this planet. "...my writing has followed my life so it's in many ways showing the psychological progression of a person becoming aware on this planet..."



About Israfel Sivad

Israfel Sivad is the founder of Ursprung Collective, an international spoken word/music/visual art project, which has been referred to as "fantastic brain food" on ReverbNation. He is also the author of five collections of short stories, five collections of poetry, and his first novel, "Crossroads Blues," A dark blue love story coloring the crossroads of the world. His complete works are comprised under the heading "Andrew's Songs."



Connect with: Israfel at http://IsrafelSivad.com ursprung.collective@gmail.com (347) 450-7258



Contact: Israfel Sivad

Phone: (347) 450-7258

Email: ursprung.collective@gmail.com