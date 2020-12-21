An Italian Photographer Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce His Photobook

Venice, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Marco Sabadin is an eminent digital photographer from Venice, Italy, who has launched an amazing new digital photobook called VENEZIA-Gazes of Stone. Marco Sabadin has worked for many companies and has got his photos published in various magazines and newspapers. Now working as a digital photographer at a studio in Venice, he has started using drones for his photography. To introduce this project, Marco Sabadin has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.



In addition, Marco Sabadin's photographs give a bird-eye view of all the monuments, statues, and churches of Venice. The images aim at bringing to life the unmoving gazes of the statues and create breathtaking images that have never been seen before. This ultimately encourages visitors to have a closer observation in a semi-deserted city like Venice. The unconventional shots by the drone portray the city so majestically that people are compelled to visit these places in real.



"This is not, however, a catalogue of statues, a task which is much wider and entirely outside the aim of what I had set out to do instead, it has been conceived as a collection of routes on a different point of view." Said Marco Sabadin, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "I have photographed statues placed on the top of churches and monuments at all possible times." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/sguardi-di-pietra/venezia-sguardi-di-pietra and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the success of this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 4,500 and the creators of this project are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign of the project.



About VISION SNC DI PATTARO E SABADIN

Marco Sabadin has created wonderful images of monuments, statues and churches of Venice, using his digital photography skills. For this photobook VENEZIA-Gazes of stone, Marco Sabadin has used a drone to create magnificent images of the whole city. The images in this book are beautifully created keeping in mind the grandeur and history that Venice portrays. To add more quality and sustainability to this project, the talented creator is seeking a generous support and backing on Kickstarter.



