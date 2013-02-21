An Old Man's Story: New Short Story by Luther Robison Tells Bygone Tale of Humorous Happenstances of Farm Life, with Focus on Family.

Helena, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Helena, Montana - Among the myriad of traditional American values, family is the one often cherished the most. In a powerful and emotive new short story by Luther Robison, the importance of family is depicted with captivating grace.



Set on a late-1800s family farm, ‘An Old Man’s Story’ will throw up an abundance of memories for many who read it.



Synopsis:



The short story is set at a Christmas gathering early 1900's. A grandfather has his grandchildren gathered around him and he tells them a humorous story about his old Uncle at harvest time on the family farm back in the late 1800's.



The day of harvesting is over and old Uncle Henry has disappeared. Supper is on the table. However, where is Uncle Henry? No one knows where the old man went. They find him slumped over in the privy.



As the author explains, the story is a reminder of the close-knit extended family life that was once the backbone of American society.



“The story is about FAMILY, which is what is important. Plus I think it is a good yarn,” says Robison, who remains hugely proud of his family’s own heritage.



He continues, “I hope the story serves a link for millions to the life their family once enjoyed. While simple and often stricken with near-poverty, it was a period in time when one’s family truly stood as the backbone to their own existence.”



Since its release, the story has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, Mary Wallace said, “Brings back memories. I can definitely relate. I remember many times my grandfather, who loved his Shine, would come home a little under the weather, and fall asleep in there. Someone would find him when they had to go. At those times whoever's turn it was would knock on the back wall so he would have time to get himself together and be coming out as if nothing happened.”



Wasatch Range was equally as impressed, saying, “Like the old time stories, it's a long telling, and the words hang there, and the ending is a smash hit.”



'An Old Man's Story', published by the author, is available now:



About Robison

Robison resides in Montana. Born on the plains of Kansas in a small farmhouse during the era of the Great Depression and the years of the Dust Bowl have shaped many of his stories.