An Overlooked Key to Medical School Admissions

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- There are many steps along the path to gaining admissions into medical school. One key step of the medical school application process is the interview. The interview is an opportunity for the admissions committee to meet applicants, assess their interpersonal skills, and get to know them on a personal level. During the interview, applicants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the medical profession and desires for pursuing medicine. Medical school applicants will also have a chance to discuss a variety of additional questions ranging from trivial issues such as favorite books and movies to opinions on controversial issues like universal health care or stem cell research.



Applicants frequently make the mistake of preparing for the interview as if it were an exam. Compiled lists of questions and prepared answers to each question are not the best way to prep for the interview. While it is a good idea to have general ideas about answers to possible questions, its best to not sound overtly rehearsed. No matter how many sample questions you review, there are always going to be a few questions that may take you by surprise. Therefore, it is best to develop the skills necessary to articulate answers to unexpected questions.



Skills such as these can be learned. There are companies such as Admissions Helpers to ensure your success. Their consultants work with applicants to help them prepare for the interview. Highly qualified consultants will help you to develop the skills to effectively articulate answers for questions such as why you want to be a physician. We also work with you to help you develop the confidence and skills to answer unexpected questions effectively. Our admissions consultants work closely with applicants and help them better understand important health policy and ethical issues that may come up in an interview. It is vitally important that medical school Admission consultants have the expertise to help you prepare for both the traditional interview as well as the multiple mini interview (MMI). As an applicant you must recognize the importance of verbal as well as non-verbal communication in a successful interview and develop the comprehensive skill set necessary for success in the medical school interview.



The medical school interview process can be challenging. Using a professional interview coach can significantly bolster your chances of acing the interview, impressing the admissions committee and securing an acceptance. Don't get left behind, call today to schedule a free 20 minute consultation and learn more about the services that help students secure an acceptance to medical school.



http://www.admissionshelpers.com

Admissions Helpers

info@admissionshelpers.com

P.O. Box 2602

Mission Viejo, CA 92690

http://admissionshelpers.com/

1-888-839-9997