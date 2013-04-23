An Ultra Modern, BFF Self-Help Book Teaches Readers How to Rid Their Lives of Toxic Relatives and Friends (Without Using Harmful Pesticides!)

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- A new cutting edge book by Taylor Sterling brings new hope for millions of people. ‘I Love You…Goodbye: How To Rid Your Life of Toxic Relatives and Friends Without Using Harmful Pesticides’ is more than a witty self-help book; it’s a 21st Century handbook for people of all ages; a compelling roadmap on how to create positive, passionate energy for our instant gratification society, all with a humorous touch. The results are positively astounding.



Synopsis:



I Love You. . .Goodbye is a rather distinct, self-help book with a witty sense of humor, simple catch-phrases and tasks to create a “green” and positive environment, both inside and out.



As the author explains, “The book’s humor, effortless techniques and singular style will become a roadmap for readers as they make their journey to a positive and passionate life.”



Taylor continues, “This book is not about me, my life or who I am. Rather, it is all about sharing simple tasks and stories that will resonate with the readers as they acquire the knowledge to create a positive and passionate life.” To bring this point home, the author’s bio is intentionally omitted, as Taylor insists that she is just the messenger, “This is the ultimate ‘comfort food,’ self-help book that only packs on pounds of positivity and passion,” adding, “it’s the readers’ story, and their results that are the true bio of this book.”



I Love You…Goodbye: How To Rid Your Life of Toxic Relatives and Friends Without Using Harmful Pesticides will be published on May 12, 2013, available at www.ILoveYou-Goodbye.com. The book will also be available as an E-Book on Amazon.com on April 24, 2013.



Those wanting to meet the author in person can attend her next book signing at Ye Olde Warwick Book Shoppe, Warwick, New York 10990, on May 18th 2013. Books will be signed from 5pm-7pm EST.



About the Author: Taylor Sterling

Taylor Sterling lives a positive “green” life in the magnificent Hudson Valley located in upstate New York with her two rescue “fur” kids and practices what she preaches by meditating twice a day and adding positivity and passion to all on the road well-traveled and a life well-spent.