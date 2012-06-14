An 'Ultra Smart' Way to Manage Type 2 Diabetes by Brandon Babcock from the Integrated Health Center of Utah

West Jordan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Brandon Babcock specializes in helping patients to reduce the impact of their Type 2 diabetes. Getting a OneTouch® Ultra Smart®, or similar, blood sugar meter can make this process much easier.



Test, and Test Again…



Since Brandon Babcock works closely with clients on their lifestyle choices as they relate to diabetes, his program requires thorough testing of the patient's improvement. Using a testing meter like the OneTouch® Ultra Smart® allows the person to see a handy chart of their levels over a period of time.



"This type of tracking is essential to knowing that you have established a real baseline result in your efforts to suppress the affects of Type 2 Diabetes," says Brandon Babcock. Having a good testing meter like the OneTouch® model will help you to avoid making mistakes in calculating your levels over time.



Having a testing meter do all the tracking for you is smarter since it is difficult to keep track of the math normally, but even more so if you have high or low blood sugar when trying to follow the numbers.



Ease of Record Keeping:



Brandon Babcock recommends stringent testing and record keeping throughout your life with Type 2 diabetes unless otherwise indicated by your family doctor. He also does not recommend reducing medications without consulting your regular physician.



"With a handy tool that tracks your blood sugar levels over time and my lifestyle changing program, you should be able to live happy and healthy with reduced diabetic symptoms," says Brandon Babcock.



"Of course, once your symptoms are reduced, you still need to maintain the new lifestyle to stay healthy."