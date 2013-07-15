An Unforgettable Experience from the Minecraft Game Fanatics

Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The popularity of online games is tremendous. Several games catering to different age groups and personal interests are available online. Some of them are free to play or download while some require a fee. Minecraft is one such game where the player has to pay fees to play or download the game.



In Minecraft the players are allowed to construct 3D blocks, explore, and find resources, using crafting tools and fighting. The players are given complete freedom to play the game as they wish. The players can choose any one out of the 3 modes – creative, survival and hardcore.



The creative mode is meant for having fun. So the players are provided with resources and allowed to do anything. In the survival mode the players have to fight to survive and overpower the Ender Dragon. The hardcore mode is almost the same as survival mode excepting that the players are not allowed to regenerate after they die.



Online games are addictive and it is very frustrating for those who don’t get the access to play. It is obvious that even Minecraft is an addictive game and not everyone can afford the fee that is required to download the game. However, there is hope for the Minecraft who are deprived of it.



There are some sites where the players can download the free version and play the game both online and offline without paying any fees. The players can play all the three modes, change usernames and receive updates. The free version which is downloadable¬¬ has multiplayer features that enable players to play on private servers.



About Get Minecraft For Free

Getminecraftforfree.org facilitates players to download and play the Minecraft game without paying any premium fees. All the instructions are simple which helps the player to download the game easily. They have also provided players with various options and crafting tools for an exhilarating experience.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Nancy Fluker

Email: nancy@getminecraftforfree.org

Address: 684 Elk Avenue

Lansing, MI 48933

Phone: 517-490-4914

Website: http://getminecraftforfree.org/