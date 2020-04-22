An Update on the Availability of Polar Bear Air Conditioning Services During COVID-19

George Town, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- In order to protect the health and safety of the Cayman communities, the government has issued a stay-at-home order for all residents and has further suspended the operations of non-essential businesses. As Cayman's leading air conditioning company, Polar Bear Air Conditioning will continue to keep locals safe, cool, and comfortable at home with an array of AC and appliance services. However, the Polar Bear team is only available for emergency repairs until further notice.



In compliance with the recent Order, Polar Bear Air Conditioning will be postponing regular AC maintenance services in order to minimize travel and social contact. However, to support the community during these uncertain times the company is offering free remote guidance and assistance with senior air conditioning and appliance technicians via phone or video call for any issues with air conditioners or appliances. The aim is to make the long hours spent indoors more comfortable and convenient.



The Polar Bear team is approved to perform on-site diagnostics and repairs, only within the designated 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. curfew hours, for the following emergency situations only:



- Failure of necessary home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezer, stove, oven, washer, and dryer.

- AC not working in a critical area of the home

- Appliances or AC that emit a burning smell or start to smoke.

- Continuous leaking from appliances or AC causing possible property damage.

- Indoor air quality concerns, for example those with asthma/allergies, or dangerous gas odors, causing potential health risks.

- Any other appliance or AC issues that become a threat to the safety of residents.



The number one focus for the team is the health and safety of themselves, homeowners and the wider community. Polar Bear Service Technicians are equipped with N95 masks, protective gloves and shoe covers. They will also carry hand sanitizer and disinfectant Dettol spray during each service. All field staff have been trained on proper use of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as per medical experts' advice over a 5 day Zoom training course. Customers can expect service technicians to wash their hands frequently, sanitize tools before and after use, and maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from others. The Polar Bear team asks customers to show their technicians the same respect by abiding to similar health and safety measures.



Until the Polar Bear team is allowed to provide customers with non-urgent air conditioning maintenance, repairs, and installations, homeowners may follow the tips listed below to maintain safe indoor air quality (IAQ) and keep their appliances functioning properly.



DIY IAQ Tasks:

- Open windows to bring in fresh air

- Regularly clean floor and carpets

- Try to only use natural and fragrance-free cleaning products, air fresheners, and aerosol spray

- Washable AC filters that are dirty should be removed, washed, dried, and reinstalled



Appliance Tips:

- Clean or change any dirty filters for dishwashers, air conditioners, and other important appliances

- Avoid blocking the vents of the refrigerator or freezer

- Run the cleaning cycle on washers, dishwashers, and ovens

- Use only the appropriate amount of laundry detergent, but never more

- Don't overload the washers or dryers

- Clean the dryer lint filter after each cycle



Hopefully, these quick tips will make sheltering in place at home and working from home a little more comfortable and enjoyable during this difficult time. Polar Bear Air Conditioning will be available by phone for those who need extra assistance.



Lastly, it can be difficult to remain positive and optimistic during these challenging times, but the Polar Bear team encourages everyone to try their best. The Nexstar Network, a strategic partner of Polar Bear Air Conditioning and Appliance Doctors, has a simple morning exercise called the '5-5-20' that has helped the team combat their negative thoughts. It goes like this:



- Write down 5 things to be grateful for

- Write down 5 goals for the day

- Do 20 repetitions OR 20 minutes of a physical exercise



The Polar Bear team, their loyal customers, and the Cayman community as a whole have survived and triumphed over many dilemmas — the aftermath of Hurricane Gilbert, the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan, the 2008 recession. There's no doubt that our resilient community will triumph over the COVID-19 crisis as well.



For emergency services, contact Polar Bear Air Conditioning at https://polarbear.ky/.



About Polar Bear Air Conditioning

Founded in 1988, Polar Bear Air Conditioning has grown considerably over its 30 plus years of operation. The company provides cooling and refrigeration services to the people who depend on it most, residents of the Cayman Islands. To learn more about Polar Bear Air Conditioning's service offerings and core values, visit https://polarbear.ky/.