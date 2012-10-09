Ana-Tommy and Friends: Former Financial Executive Pens Book to Lay Foundations of Healthy Living Among Children

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- At one time Lina Echeverria excelled in her career as a supervisor for numerous national banks. Switching her calculator for a pen, Echeverria has now released a revolutionary new book to teach children the functions of anatomy.



‘Ana-Tommy and Friends, Making Anatomy Fun!’ takes a new and fresh approach to childhood anatomical education. Told through a series of lovable characters, (body organs), with human-like features, Echeverria’s book is captivating and engaging children around the country.



“As I researched health care I noticed a lack of educational materials geared towards teaching children the functions of human anatomy in a fun way,” says Echeverria, who now writes on a full time basis.



She continues, “Realizing the importance of early education in creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, I founded Ana-Tommy, Inc. to help lay a foundation for healthy living amongst children.”



With a planned series in the works, the books aim to teach children about their inner health by utilizing multiple anatomical characters, poetry, prose and music.



“By introducing organs as characters with human-like features, a child will begin to think of them as friends who deserve love and attention. Inspired by the power of music to improve language and literacy development, I decided on a rhyme theme that would make learning fun and would also enhance a child's ability to retain what he or she reads,” Echeverria adds.



Critics are praising Echeverria for her thoughtful approach to such an important topic. At the same time, thousands of children across the country are already making book-bound friendships with characters including Gail the Gallbladder and Ana herself.



Even those within the medical industry have offered their full praise and support.



“What a wonderful way to introduce children to the body and health!” says Tracy Darling, a noted Medical Doctor of Nutritional Medicine.



To shape future books, Echeverria enjoys interacting with readers both online and in person.



“I feel it is vitally important to listen to feedback and respond to questions. I have a busy calendar of events that allow me to showcase my book, meet readers and enjoy face-to-face time with my audience. When not on the road I am always active on my blog. Users can interact with me directly and keep up to date with the latest news from Ana, Tommy and the rest of the body’s Friends,” Echeverria explains.



With all of its success, Echeverria has scored a healthy point for children around the world.



Ana-Tommy and Friends, Making Anatomy Fun! Is published by Ana-tommy, Inc. and printed in the USA. It Is available now via on the website and via Internet booksellers. For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://www.ana-tommy.com/



The book can also be found on social media.



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AnaTommyAndFriends

Twitter: http://twitter.com/AuthorAnatommy



About the Author: Lina Echeverria

Before creating Ana-Tommy and Friends, Making Anatomy Fun! Lina enjoyed a successful career working as a supervisor for several major national banks. During this time Lina was often recognized for her innovative sales and marketing skills, receiving numerous awards.



After 18 years in this industry, Lina switched gears professionally when a life changing experience caused her to step back and view what other possibilities lay ahead. As Lina researched health care she noticed a lack of educational materials geared towards teaching children the functions of human anatomy in a fun way. Realizing the importance of early education in creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Lina founded Ana-Tommy, Inc. to help lay a foundation for healthy living amongst children.



‘Ana-Tommy and Friends, Making Anatomy Fun!’ is slated to be a collection of children's books that teach children anatomy through multiple anatomical characters, poetry, prose and music. Lina's creativity, compassion and commitment to healthy living are the driving forces behind the Ana-Tommy concept. In her spare time, she also puts these qualities to good use by developing recipes for children with food allergies.