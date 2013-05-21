Anabolic Cooking - a Good Weight Loss Diet Plan

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- How many times have we heard stupid statements like "if it tastes good, just spit it back" or "eat for fuel not for pleasure". These statements are made by people who have clearly never come across the book "Anabolic Cooking". In fact, eating for bodybuilding and fitness purposes with complete disregard for taste has become one of the most detrimental concepts ever imagined. It's like building a useless wall between yourself and your dream physique...



"Like me, you will learn everything you need to know about cooking and eating for success. I will teach you step by step how to cook tasty meals to make your fitness goals a reality, no matter what they may be." Said Dave Ruel, a famous fitness coach in weight loss industry.



You will conquer your fear of the kitchen and you will understand just how easy it really is and how you can master the art of cooking in minutes. You too will learn how to prepare delicious muscle building meals in just minutes.



Anabolic Cooking will turn you into the cook you never thought you could be... And, you will learn everything you will ever need to know about how to save time, save money, cook healthy, muscle building meals and start enjoying life again!



“I jam packed all my tips, tricks, secrets, and best recipes in Anabolic Cooking. In fact, this book is the results of more than 10 years of trial and error, and 4 years of intensive research...” added Ruel, “Yep, it took me 4 years to develop, test, and select recipes for this book! Now, I have to be honest, not all of them made the cut, but about 200 of them did... All the recipes you will find in this book respond to 3 specific criteria: they are all easy to do, full of flavours, and will promote muscle building and fat loss.”



In this Weight Loss Diet book you will find:



More than 200 "Anabolicious" recipes, all full of flavours, designed to promote muscle building and fat loss, and that you can prepare in minutes. In fact those recipes are so easy to make, even a 10 year-old can do it!



Done-For-You Meal Plans : I will tell you what to eat, when to eat, and how to prepare all your meals, with the complete shopping list and full step-by-step directions. All that supported by my Best Nutrient Timing Strategies



Anabolic Cooking and Nutrition Fundamentals: everything that a person involved in bodybuilding or fitness MUST know about nutrition. You will know exactly what's in the food your eating!



A Virtual Cooking Class: learn how to read a recipe, the different cutting techniques and cooking methods, completed with the Anabolic Cooking Glossary. All you need to know to get started cooking will be covered from A to Z!



“Stop wasting your money! Learn all my Fat Loss Diet tips and tricks about smart grocery shopping. I'm going to show you how to fit the food you need into your budget, and demonstrate that eating the right food is in reality way cheaper than you think!” continued Ruel.



Stop wasting your time listening to all the bodybuilding and fitness nutrition nonsense, instead get started today learning how to make your own mouth-watering meals that will once and for all give you the opportunity to stick to a nutrition plan specific to your goals and get finally the results and body you deserve!



