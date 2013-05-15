ANADIGICS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of ANADIGICS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAD) was announced concerning whether certain ANADIGICS officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of ANADIGICS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ANADIGICS officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



ANADIGICS, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $216.71 million in 2010 to $122.64 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $1.26 million in 2010 decreased to a Net Loss of $69.85 million in 2012.



Shares of ANADIGICS, Inc. declined from $8.00 per share in January 2011 to $1.07 in August 2012.



On May 14, 2013, NASDAQ:ANAD shares closed at $1.89 per share.



