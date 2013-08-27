ANADIGICS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAD) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of ANADIGICS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAD) shares over potential securities laws violations by ANADIGICS, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of ANADIGICS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ANADIGICS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAD) concerning whether a series of statements ANADIGICS, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



ANADIGICS, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $216.71 million in 2010 to $122.64 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $1.26 million in 2010 decreased to a Net Loss of $69.85 million in 2012.



Shares of ANADIGICS, Inc. declined from $8.00 per share in January 2011 to $1.07 in August 2012.



On August 26, 2013, NASDAQ:ANAD shares closed at $1.80 per share.



Those who purchased shares of ANADIGICS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com