Anahata Launches a Comprehensive Workload Management System

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Anahata, one of the leading software development companies in Perth, launched a comprehensive workload management system last week. The Academic Workload Management System integrates a variety of well known academic business systems such as Student One, Alesco or Syllabus Plus to combine human resources, student and course data and gives Head of Areas at the university the ability to allocate workload to each of the academics in a transparent manner. The program uses some of the most advanced and state of the art technologies like Glass Fish, Jasper Report, and Ice Faces etc.



This software development company in Perth also provides services in the domains of Business Process Improvement, Enterprise Software Development, and e-commerce, Web Design, Mobile Application Development and Search Engine Optimization. This http://www.anahata-it.com.au/">Perth Software Development company has an impeccable track record of almost 100% success and has developed customized software packages for small businesses as well as enterprise class business systems. Ranging from small business websites to enterprise class business systems and scaling to thousands of concurrent users, Anahata can essentially deliver any kind of software package that meets the exact needs of the business.



Anahata employs a team of highly skilled software engineers who over the years have been providing maximum levels of expertise and customer commitment (to the clients) at a cost below the market rates which translates into reliable cost effective systems. Over the years the experts at Anahata have specialized in providing customized solutions to businesses which (these solutions) have transpired into huge savings and a subsequent decrease in operation and other costs for these client companies. The Perth based software development company works closely with the customers to provide a solution that meets each of their needs and integrates seamlessly with their existing systems and infrastructure. They provide a wide range of technical solutions-web, mobile devices, client applications-to meet these needs and pride themselves on being able to innovate with the latest technology.



