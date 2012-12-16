Anahata Technologies Fast Emerging as Leading Software Development Company in Perth

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2012 -- Anahata Technologies is a software development company in Perth. The company responds to the increasing demand of software packages in respective enterprises and businesses. With highest skilled software engineers, Anahata Technologies is a group of expertise geeks that provides technical solutions - web, mobile devices, and client applications to your business.



Ranging from small websites to large Enterprise Resource Planning systems, Anahata Technologies provides business solutions that integrate smoothly with your existing systems and infrastructure. Anahata Technologies offers services in Business Process Improvement that includes Bar Code Labelling and Tracking, Real Time Monitoring, Real Time Reporting, Device Integration and Account Integration.



It also offers E-Commerce Solutions for B2C Online Transactions, Web Design for small and large web applications and Search Engine Optimization Services to increase exposure to leading search engines. Anahata Technologies believe to work closely with its customers to meet the end user requirements.



Anahata Technologies understands what your business needs are and creates applications and software that fit your business requirements. Not just designing software but Anahata Technologies identifies the areas of business where tasks can be performed efficiently. It provides business with reporting tools that help foretell the new commercial opportunities or putrefying trends.



Being one of the best software development companies in Perth, it employs engineers with the rates around 200% the engineer's actual income that rests their revenue in company shares or owner's pocket. This model adds a needless cost to the clients and degrades the software engineering practices ethically.



Anahata's project model creates a robust link between engineers and customers that ensures that engineers become responsible for both quotation and delivery. It’s an ethical practice to reduce the unnecessary cost and also to distribute 80-90% of the bill among project participants. This model provides maximum level of expertise to the project and cost much below than the actual market rates, hence assuring the customer commitment.



About Anahata

Anahata is a software development company located in Perth. The mission of the company is to provide the highest level of software engineering expertise and customer commitment at a cost below market rates. Anahata was one of the pioneers in introducing e commerce in Perth. By following ethical and customer centric business practices like these Anahata has created a distinct position among all the Perth software companies.



