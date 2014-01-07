Anaheim Custom Pool Builders Unveils New Website

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Anaheim Custom Pool Builders, who expertly and courteously service the custom pool needs of residential, commercial and public clients throughout the greater Anaheim, California area, proudly announce the unveiling of their brand new website.



Their highly user friendly and appealing site is found at http://anaheimcustompoolbuilders.com. It features a short, beautifully produced intro video, showcasing what is possible in the realm of custom pool building, as well as articles and videos of interest to potential custom pool buyers and even a top-of-the-page integrated E-mail form for the excited prospective customer. He or she can describe what’s wanted and ask for more information on custom pool, spa or pool area design, engineering or construction – quickly and painlessly.



The firm is highly green. It uses exclusive technology to minimize both water and energy use, reducing the demand for both increasingly scarce commodities and saving the customer significant money.



Recognizing that many customers increasingly see chlorinated pools as undesirable, Anaheim Custom Pool Builders stand ready to build either soothing salt water pools or ones featuring the same highly desired antibacterial technology used worldwide in major swim venues – including the Olympics. That being, ozone! Chemical free and nontoxic, ozone is the gold standard when it comes to protecting humans from dangerous bacteria which would otherwise grow in pool water. It also keeps hair from turning green and fingernails from turning blue!



Whether the project is large, small or in between, Anaheim Custom Pool Builders offer a full range of services, taking the client’s ideas from 3D virtual visualization to complete construction and equipment installation.



And what the pros there handle doesn’t stop at pools, lap pools or Jacuzzis™, either. Anaheim Custom Pool Builders creates all the extra features luxury pool buyers want and expect: lounging areas and decking, rock arrangements, fire pits, waterfalls and landscaping, outdoor kitchens, barbecues and much, much more. All expertly crafted, all guaranteed to satisfy!



Anaheim Custom Pool Builders

174 W Lincoln Avenue, Suite 501A

Anaheim, CA 92805

657-212-6446

Amanda Greeling, Marketing Director

press@amaheimcustompoolbuilders.com



VIDEO URL

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpv-EBo3PvM