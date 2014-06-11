Anaheim Portable Toilets Agency Launch Unique Sanitary Units for Social Outdoor Events

Anaheim, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Champion Sanitation Company is known as one of the highest suppliers of mobile sanitation throughout the region. Their sanitary units are provided by Anaheim portable toilets agency for the various events that is held around the city. They provide the residents with unique and quality portable toilets in various shapes, sizes and designs. With an extensive range of unique portable toilets, they have the right porta potty to offer for any type of social outdoor events.



The latest upgrade offered by them are a range of luxury portable toilets, which will be suitable for a variety of special outdoor occasions taking from formal affairs to casual gatherings to big festivals. They have launched a range of portable toilets that will be suitable for various outdoor celebrations.



For concerts, festivals and local parades, the Anaheim portable toilets offers celebration toilet. With an amazing exteriors as well as interiors, it not only offers the attendees with a hygienic sanitation but also adds to the décor of any events theme. It has all the features that are found in a fully functioning public toilet such as running water sinks and flushing toilets that are operated with foot-powered pedals for an ultimate sanitary experience. It also has extra amenities such as toilet seat covers, liquid hand wash, air freshener, paper tissues and hand towels. Providing with all these amenities will ensure in offering the attendees with a hygienic sanitation.



For casual gatherings and barbecues, they offer their customers with an ideal portable toilet option. These particular toilets are designed to blend perfectly with the garden landscape. This option is also considered ideal for construction sites. With a fully functioning toilet and sink, it offers all the amenities that a user will possibly desire.



There are luxury portable toilets for larger gatherings and upscale events. The luxury toilet units offer ultimate sanitation to its users. It has all the features found in upscale hotel restrooms and they are the finest in the lot. To gather other information about Anaheim portable toilets please head to http://www.portabletoiletsanaheimca.com



About Anaheim portable toilets

Anaheim portable toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Anaheim. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Anaheim, TX

Email: info@portabletoiletsanaheimca.com

http://www.portabletoiletsanaheimca.com