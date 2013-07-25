"Analgesics in Argentina" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Analgesics performed well in 2012, with current value growth of 14%. This was due in large part to the sales results of ibuprofen, especially Actron (Bayer Argentina SA). Players strengthened the communication of ibuprofen using important leaders of public opinion in their advertising: IBU 400 (Instituto Seroterapico Argentino SAIC), Ibuprofeno Elisium (Elisium SA) and Ibupirac (Pfizer SRL).
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
