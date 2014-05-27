New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Austria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Analgesics posted a strong performance in value terms in Austria in 2013. This was influenced by two factors, namely the strong flu season and an increasing number of Austrians suffering from any kind of physical pain, whether it be a headache, stomach ache or back ache, mainly caused by increased exposure to stress. Due to this, analgesics recorded stronger value growth in 2013 than the CAGR of 5% registered over the review period.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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