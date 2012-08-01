Analgesics in Brazil - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Sales of OTC analgesics increased by 13% in current value terms in 2011. Double-digit growth was stimulated in the last few years by a growing number of Brazilians leaving the low-income segment, and able to join the middle-classes. Between 2006 and 2011 analgesics presented CAGR of 13% current value terms. According to a survey by Data Folha, one out of six Brazilians can be characterised as middle-class. Several factors contributed to the higher consumption of analgesics amongst the...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
