"Analgesics in Colombia" Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Use of analgesics continued to increase in 2012 as a result of the pace of modern life. Consumers increasingly self-medicated, leading to strong growth. In addition, manufacturers of analgesics improved their displays and redesigned their packaging to make their products even more appealing for self-medication.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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